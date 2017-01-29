-
Now Playing: Protests Build Across the Country Against Trump's Immigration Order
-
Now Playing: ARCHIVE VIDEO: President George W. Bush Addresses Muslims Days After 9/11
-
Now Playing: Rep. Seth Moulton Says 'No Way in Hell' Gen. Mattis Supports New Immigration Order
-
Now Playing: Dan Balz: Trump 'Can't Govern for Four Years by Executive Order'
-
Now Playing: Spicer Says Trump Won't 'Apologize For Putting Safety of This Country First'
-
Now Playing: Sen. McConnell 'Absolutely Opposed' to Lifting Russian Sanctions
-
Now Playing: Gates: 'Big Mistake' to Push Key Intelligence, Military Leaders Out of Security Council Principals Committee
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Defends New Refugee and Immigration Policy
-
Now Playing: Trump Holds Phone Conversations With Putin, Other World Leaders
-
Now Playing: British PM Theresa May Visits the White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon
-
Now Playing: A Look at the March for Life Event in DC
-
Now Playing: Trump Speaks to Mexican President by Phone 1 Day After Canceling Meeting
-
Now Playing: Terry Moran on President Trump and British Prime Minister May's Joint News Conference
-
Now Playing: Army Veteran, Double Amputee Finds New Battlefield in DC
-
Now Playing: President Trump, British PM Theresa May Hold Joint Press Conference
-
Now Playing: President Trump: 'Very Early' To Talk About Lifting Sanctions Against Russia
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence Addresses March for Life
-
Now Playing: President Trump's First Week in the White House