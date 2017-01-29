Protests Build Across the Country Against Trump's Immigration Order

More
Crowds turned out at dozens of airports and in cities across the country today, as protests grew over President Trump's executive order restricting the entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-dominated countries.
0:51 | 01/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests Build Across the Country Against Trump's Immigration Order
I'm. Yeah and yeah. Hope.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45129514,"title":"Protests Build Across the Country Against Trump's Immigration Order","duration":"0:51","description":"Crowds turned out at dozens of airports and in cities across the country today, as protests grew over President Trump's executive order restricting the entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-dominated countries.","url":"/Politics/video/protests-build-country-trumps-immigration-order-45129514","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.