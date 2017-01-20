Transcript for Protests outside of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C

I think he's he's an excellent here along the parade route here in Washington DC just in front of them were new trump hotel and get right there in the old post office building. Also in front of this. Protesters you can see them all right here behind me. They've been. Alternating between two different cans that when you're hearing now. And then also one of immigration. And TSX all of these people they are here to welcome and support. The new presidents and Donald Trump. I just Knight an hour ago there axis of standoffs between these students between the purchase as finance and from supporters. We're trump supporters chanting he's our president's. The protesters chanting and went in there multiple different sides and here at that and that theology between immigration. And selling he's got to go and it. But to others that we won't say on TV let's see it being a little bit close. Do you see them actually facing the radar they want Donald Trump to know today. They are here. Free to. A I'm sitting here and let these purchases you know by an on Donald comes picture is not my. Feeling Aaron. I had to be news not much I can do but this is the one thing I can't do and so I'm here I drove eight hours to be here you come from equivalent. Central England and complaining that they see it. Outlining his deep sea. Just here to the debt and I had to. Oh Donald Trump is gonna ruin our country I'm afraid he is going to be a disaster for us. Policies. His dishonesty. First. I don't think he's well. The company. But he happens. Morning got everything is going to be that way their president hey day. I understand. Except that he's going to be our present the only thing I had to do that is as well as I can. And so that's increases his agenda differences. Taking the power of the presidency. As much as I can anyway that I can. There's an audience and I. This did you get. The drugs they get out and headed. Because I did not care to every person my country or build a wall between us and Mexico. And the policy choices clear cut either walls. Is the dumbest idea it never hurts. It's not necessary immigrants are vital part of our country which you look at him again. Not build a wall between us and Mexico I've worked with immigrants from South America and Mexico that the best life ever known. New York they're an economic driver. Yeah. I have an actor. And then ends well. Or. Everything else. We're. And Adobe. Paper like India but directly in front of these protesters are large sums of orders and they're doing. They're doing contrasting its chance here. Right. And I. Yeah. Okay. It's thank Jerry I is egos getting out their green. Hasn't not a lot president. Not my president. My friend me not my resident not my president is not my president. And resident. And also in the crash of all of these protesters here again we are along the parade route they've Donald Trump will. Drive this is going to be his motorcade route back to the White House after he takes the oath of office in becomes a worry that president of the United States. To these folks in that position themselves directly in front it's on our along every god and with in these bridges and you haven't heard from supporters. Now I'll. My name is Daniel rocks and other. Yes man wearing them were hailing from every Virginian secret president we are not support only a president. Blair's support America and America's values I don't in the constitution it sticks and he's America's values yet certain things in mind acts here yes. Anything in the constitution's bill of rights. Those are American values anything else as part of the culture. This protesting. I teachers thing you know I appreciate them showing there but for America by supporting their First Amendment right. Let's take doing a bit more mature manner. But you know there right before they support them as in the constant support yes and what do you think about twenty. I'm happy in. Iowa's not old enough. I am seventy. Yes ma am and I'm management. And them. What is not good weather and other things but American parents and integrated them with us. One advantage. Which that they are definitely respectful way would you like to see him. What an expletive thing. I when he was yelling I was morbid and LT approached him. Not so much hate not we love Donaldson eight I get the slogan is supposed to be loved science everything else at the good Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You know exemplified loved. That's valid since these are going to be civil rights activists that have no place. Following news but that there are peacefully protesting. They aren't peacefully protesting and I've heard they're not doing the same way some it was successful exit right. Documented changing it wouldn't let a march percent march. Dude wearing something like this like that independent professional about it anything tying it would've loved Diane. Even Johnson's presidency was number one on the things he stood we're hearing. Making America great again military aid to rebuild our military yeah. And that's I voted form. And make sure that I'm taking care of it and we get caught in the best position possible. Run with the military now. Rebuilding the socialists fear me. It's all about these side chosen. It shouldn't be about that military has one purpose is not about transgender is now we're here it's defend this country fight for our freedoms not. That's probably don't have stone to helping her feel it now I mean. His hamstring again what you're saying I'm gay people have been in the military for years I don't have a moment that I don't. I just don't think the military should be focused on all these social issues that's not hear the word and they like to see it as an. Return to move away from that stop with trying pushed this full social stuff on the militant. Are you planning is right get any closer Disney M money hunt down this route. They're the protests and besides those do. Walking around this brown and leasing them so far in this area in front of trump towers you guys been up and down Pennsylvania Avenue and I'll let you guys do it locked everything everything. Mr. Marshall ABC news you're gonna be here the rest of the afternoon again every seat president and healthy presidents around aggregate at the top is coming down this way on a motorcade. And then later today we'll be here for the parade route as well ABC news and Serena march.

