Transcript for Punishment for Alleged Russian Hacking Expected to be Announced Today

World power retaliation and President Obama taking action against Russia. And of president Vladimir Putin for trying to interfere in the 26 the US election and intelligence that I've seen. Gives me great confidence in their assessment. That the Russians carried up the stack the punishment. Public economic sanctions and Covert actions the White House may never disclosed after the cyber attacks in the Democratic Party. This morning Russia's Foreign Ministry said if Washington actually takes new hostile steps. Then it will get a response the US intelligence community says Russia's goal in the hacking to hurt Hillary Clinton. And help now president elect Donald Trump who still not accepting those findings. I think that computers are complicated lives. Old. Age of computer. As mean and where nobody knows. Female. -- readiness to move on could put about a collision course with members of his own party. See Russia has also meddling with other countries it is a threat to the very fundamentals of democracy. If a nation. Or Kennedy can affect the outcome. Of an election in the United States or in any other democracy throughout the world. The White House that there will also provide proof today that Russia was behind the recent acts President Obama has ordered an intelligence review Russia packing. That will be complete before he leaves office in three weeks Kenneth bogey. Washington.

