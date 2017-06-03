Transcript for 'No question that something happened' with wiretapping, Spicer says

Yep BR and the Justice Department publicly quiet on president trumps. Unsubstantiated Twitter claims behind the scenes sources tell ABC news FBI director digs call me wants the record set straight. Trump's accusation that President Obama wiretapped him it's. All's this president trump accept the FBI director of denial. You know I don't think he does George trump appears to be relying on reports from conservative news why I think it there's no question that something. Happened the question is. Is it is it surveillance is that a wiretap or whatever but there's been enough reporting. It strongly suggest that something occurred still no evidence to back of the clean the White House calling for congressional investigation. House oversight committees are Jason Terry crystal Fox News truck may get one. This stuff does happen and it's not necessarily done the legal lawful way. And so yeah we're gonna tickle chick groups also provided to recruit. If anything nothing to support the president's cleave president Obama's former Director of National Intelligence. I can say there was no large up against trump tower during the campaign. As far as an over was not sufficient evidence that would merit. Justifying or two quart ABC news contributor and national security expert Jon Cohen. Let me do you dairy Claire. It is impossible for the president to directly order a wiretap. United States citizen Cohen says there's a strict process in place for wiretaps. And it's disturbing that once again the president of calling into question the federal law enforcement system. Kenneth movement ABC news New York.

