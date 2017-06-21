Transcript for Some questions Sean Spicer has yet to answer

Right to see. And we moved. CarMax 8:6 o'clock proper. I don't know let's get back again I'm not sure you're trying to get us samples that are government. I don't know idea let's get back to you. How many invitations at the White House and she director James called me after January 20 it and before the director was fired I don't know I'm glad I've tried to back. It's. Night and spoken to Oman and about the reason why can get back to you that that's that's the answer. On a more broad issue of climate change keep you cannot. Believe that human activity is contributing to warming climate and sentenced him. And it actually what does the president passionately. I became instantly it's a hoax. Can you clarify that apparently Nokia White House. Yeah I am not an opportunity had a discussion just very plainly yes or no answer does president truck believed. But the Russian government interfere in the 50s16 elections I do not set down and asked him about specific reaction to them so I'd be glad to touch base to get back to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.