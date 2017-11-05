Transcript for Questions surround Trump's claim that Comey told him he was not being investigated

Did the president has said and in his letter when he what you wrote about why he fired in in the firing the director Komi. He had a very specific line. About conversations that they had in which he said. To director coming I think inferred you know letting me know that I am not under investigation on three separate occasions he followed up but this in more detail today. In an interview with NBC. Saying that those three conversations happened one over dinner in two over phone calls. That conversation just happening is back to normal protocol which is that's something that happens between an FBI director and presidents. Well that you're talking about the highest levels of government officials have a conversation as to whether one is being investigated. And and that is highly usual just that kind of conversation and the question being passed. In this type a scenario if you drop it down any Teva normal investigation. If a target or potential target. Of an investigation was asking one of the investigators. If they were under investigation. For one that wouldn't be a usual question that an investigator would expecting them to receive but if they did receive that kind of question. They would be within their purview to answer in a way that would protect the investigation. So director called me at that time would have been in a position to where he had to think through. How should I answer this question because there was an investigation that was being done the fact is you don't. Normally want the target of the investigation to know that you're investigating. So. Gas under his discretion and that. John and left to get your take on this to specifically because this is something director Kobe was asked about. During his testimony on May third he was specifically asked by a member of congress by senator blue involvement have you ruled out the president. Of the United States when it came to the investigation into possible collusion between the term campaign. And Russian officials and director Kirby gave a very detailed and nuanced answer. Basically saying that he couldn't really revealed details of the investigation at that time so what's your cake. When you heard about that line being included in the letter what was your reaction. I thought it would not on Kabul front frankly. That got reference in. The latter action date determination to the director at out of a dot. Teams airy character. Are what we team. Doctor army. Indirectly. Communicate about all issues related investigations are obviously. He indicated we weren't there we don't know what was that civic light. It just seemed very out of character for someone who wheat wheat noted he very measured very terror. Who had spent. To let publicly stated there is an ongoing investigation that happened yet be been concluded to make any type a definitive statement about whether. You know someone is call or someone had been under investigation. I think the other thing and sound clip. If I almost feel what I watched the public debate particular answer relates to what's going on capitol felony carrying and what. Coming out of the White House is like you almost have alternative universe going. You know we've heard from the White House critics that. It isn't a significant part the FBI's work the Russian investigation. The current state that everybody has that bet there's no evidence of collusion. Group immediately hurt damped. I'm only provided harsh oh. Reflection of what. It director intelligent clapper has that where he indicated that yet in intelligence. Regarding collusion but he also wouldn't have any insight you invested. In nation apart investigation. On the other hand will be here on the hill the third an investigation under way at an investigation not only in Russian into Russian interference in the election. But off into whether there is any possible coordination. Between members. That the truck campaign team I am a Russian. So it just struck yet not really making an awful lot of sense. About language in the termination. In it John you're not alone on that reaction I think they're not making a lot of sense that world is one where we're living in at an all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.