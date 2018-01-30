Who is Rachel Brand?

More
She was nominate by Trump and was the first woman to serve as associate attorney general.
0:48 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Rachel Brand?
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52689957,"title":"Who is Rachel Brand?","duration":"0:48","description":"She was nominate by Trump and was the first woman to serve as associate attorney general.","url":"/Politics/video/rachel-brand-52689957","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.