Raj Shah: 'There's nothing to corroborate her claim'

More
The White House principal press secretary discusses Stormy Daniels at today's press briefing.
8:47 | 03/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Raj Shah: 'There's nothing to corroborate her claim'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54026043,"title":"Raj Shah: 'There's nothing to corroborate her claim'","duration":"8:47","description":"The White House principal press secretary discusses Stormy Daniels at today's press briefing.","url":"/Politics/video/raj-shah-corroborate-claim-54026043","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.