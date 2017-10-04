Transcript for Reacting to today's White House briefing on Syria, Justice Gorsuch, and news of day

This now marks the beginning of your daily press briefing break down today we've got with that down in our Washington DC you're out ABC's Mary Alice park very out idea today. And good afternoon so while with allied ground every carrier reading you have to let that. So when he comes to foreign policy and there were a lot of questions when it comes to this administration's Syria. Strategy right we heard some opposing words are what people thought could be opposing where it's come from the UN ambassador Nikki Haley. And the secretary of state Rex Tillerson when it comes to their plan. Did Sean Spicer answer that quest. You know two things really stuck out to me one was that he said explicitly that he can't imagine. I Syria peaceful Syria with us not still in power doesn't really big in new. Declaration from the White House it put them in direct even more direct confrontation with Russia be on the strikes we saw last week. Because we know that Russia is fully backing us not so that was a big moment that is not going to be quickly forgotten. But he also need a point of continuing to circle back to wet heat called was. Trump's only doctor and which is America first and he repeatedly said that there as a threat to US with the chemical weapons attack. But that was the reason that the president felt like he needed to act and that that would continue to dry all foreign policy decision America first. And so did he answer. All the nuanced questions of what future strategy listeria. No not another high a long shot but worked really hard to bring it home act that idea that America first idea. Mary house heard again and again similar phrases coming from mr. Spicer there and you wanna stop the violence they want to destabilize the island that he kept saying I think. He means that's when a put an end to the violence in the country. They want new leadership in whatever form that comes whenever it comes in the White House arguing. Those two things are not mutually exclusive right letting the people decide who their new leadership should be. And somehow bringing an end to the violence but it does sort of paint. Muddied picture of what exactly the administration's doctrine it. Exactly and what exactly do you out. Right I need. Do you -- help create safe zones that was something that was floated a lot during the campaign. That's that sounds good frankly make sure that people that want to stay in Syria can live safely but how in the world you. Do you enforce something like that would that require troops on the ground that would require no fly zone literally shooting a more let planes out of the sky. And then brings up the question the refugee policy use prospects are really dodged that question to. If you believe fundamentally that the people in Syria are at risk are in danger the children are in danger. Does that set up a real tricky question with changing. What has been so far the White House's stance on bringing in Syrian refugees. So very few. Any any strategy. I want to see what that is let's son about some domestic. Plans here or maybe not plans when it comes to the president's tax plan the very one. That he campaigned on that he ran on for all those months it he's not reporting. He scrapping that he's gonna try to look to one that has more consensus among legislators. What's going on their behind the scenes. It's so interesting that he that Tom Spencer made a point of not sending any deadline. You know they they really needing. Eight legislative win up there on Capitol Hill since the debacle over health care and tax reform was seen as this. Quick easy thing that they can June next something that speaker Ryan's office is ready to get on board they said we're raids do tax reform. Other members of the house Republican leadership group sent let's tackle tax reform and Tom's eyes are just they're sad. Maybe by August maybe not bad be nice he was even sort of hesitant to say. Whether or not middle class Americans could expect the tax break by next year and he eventually sent out but you didn't get this feeling that there was. The same sort of readiness on to move on that front which which I think is interesting because legislatures you know that the monitors are an act in two weeks and hate. I get to work to do something I mean they have been desperate for a wind up on Capitol Hill. All the lawmakers and also suggest everyone out they her intrepid of the country right very healthy. Look we're coming up I think run day 81 now in the my birth country first 100 days. That's typically wind administrations will push through a lot of the policies and beat highlighted plans that they ran on. This administration has been bumping up against it again and again with aches and of course this morning swearing in had no courts as the next associate justice on the Supreme Court but. That their ability to craft. You know play and actual legislation. Oh well so far. Exactly you know I was really interested in cutback that no when asked about finding the federal government. You know that the federal government that ran out of money the end of April that's a huge priority for for congress when they get back in just a few weeks. And that there's been a lot of questions about what the president in the White House is priority budget would look like. Again I think he ran right money to build a wall. A rolling back some spending in the federal government really decreasing the size up the EPA and the State Department. Those things at the White House really submitted fort 2000 eat teen's next year's budget. But they rappers that priorities that the White House. Feels like it you know the people the people back today elected elected as president they he ran on these things ran out of smaller government he ran on money to build a wall that other border. So are they going to be pushing some of those changes for this year's budget it gritty mean. Barely getting questions about that cut there's just so much else going not so I think you're exactly right you're someone. That voted for trump you're anxious to see when he starts putting in place some of these things that he ran out. Centenary out just in the way of you know offering some hope and optimism here this kind of thing because mr. trump admittedly. It's not coming from the with a government background is it's just part of the learning curve at the longer they go along the longer they figure out. Which buttons to push how to leverage which resource is where and eventually they really hit the ground and and take off with these plans. I think. That's definitely a part of it at something we've talked about a lot that this was a team that really had sent learn how to. How to govern how to run the White House they weren't. Prepped in the same way they had an. They didn't have a a list of who it would appoint to these these cabinet post on day one they ate so it's a slower process. I think it also reflects some of that he division with in the Republican Party. You know Donald Trump in some ways ran on a more populist vision. Things like not cutting Medicaid not cutting Medicare not cutting Social Security. Oh you're gonna do all those things not. Not cut big ticket items in makes it harder to balance the budget and other ways and more conservative man works are fiscally conservative members of the party might have appreciated. So you're seeing some of that division we obviously a lot of that division play actor in health care debate. And frankly you've seen of really really robust. Resistance as they call it Democrat. Really united Locke stabbed coming out in every way. Forcing it to be on some issues that I think Republicans at hoped naked. They could stick thrilled if I you know they they thought they urinate in an eight now pull all the levers and in DC they thought they can get through. And Democrats have really tried to put up a fight at every turn. And all of this. Let alone some of the self made. Problems and headlines we've seen out of its White House. I'm all this really slowing down any kind of new agenda. And new sort of forceful agenda you would normally see in the first hundred days of a new administration. So both Republicans and Democrats are heading home or are ready all right Gary don't read that right now. We remember all those videos those town halls of people. Really giving it to there elected officials there during the height that health care debate. So what are they facing now when they go he I think. Still a lot of health care questions if you're someone record to say who voted for president trump and part of that was that he would repeal obamacare. Yet they didn't do that it ended it not it didn't take a vote honest I think it's really possible that Republicans go colony these some. Frustrated constituents that they throw their hands up a little bank. Out on the flip side use do you really we're just saying you're really organized the laughed at Bristol Tennessee and Democrat voter Democrat constituents and voters. Coming out organized around protecting obamas health care law. And I think it's really possible that Republicans he question it will all makers frankly see questions about what's next in Syria. Again a real. Confused. Avant. Lit not not clear split along party line. I think that Democrats could face constituents who absolutely are not interest it in. Annie ground troops any escalation. Of US involvement in the region. But that you might face the same and eat it I guess. It's it's always been confused topic a really really difficult topic it's not easy to pinpoint where voters land on that's. I'm there is a lot of sympathy. To do something after those horrific pictures with the chemical weapons attack. But that does not mean that there's a lot of sympathy an excitement about increasing US involvement X actually it at means. Troops asked and I think they're facing a lot of really tough questions about what pitch from White House foreign policy really could be. That's an important distinction there that sympathy if just watching and taking it in vs the sympathy. That leads to action but you mentioned a split there in the policy there's another split that mr. Spicer had to address in today's briefing. Sort of inside politics happening in the White House behind closed doors for the most part something that's been widely reported on. Internal strife in the administration spin their from the beginning. It seems to be maybe manifesting itself in a public way now but what what do we know about how some of the power struggles are breaking down. In a lot of it has to do with those questions of foreign policy there's this idea that there's there. TB and wing of the party that really is driving that America first more isolationist. Philosophy. And then ended broad and speak in very broad strokes this morning that aired commissioner wing of the White House you know his own son and a lot that has been. Seen as much more willing to to be involved. And today eat without traveled to Iraq was ingested in what was going on. And with our efforts bear. And there seems to Whitney's this sort of conflicting idea not only with the that the key personalities and how well these two men get a lot in the White House. But also the political plot that these that they represent. All that really coming to a head last week with the serious strikes. And it and urges these these certain moments that seemed. To indicate that truck was suddenly much more willing to listen to his own that in lock. Steve getting kicked off of the National Security Council like literally Italy and if need moved away from the table. Where is like at Cedric Kushner bear seen in this really public way traveling overseas. And there's there's a lot of rumors and about. Chalk just not enjoying this bad publicity in its bad headlines that his own White House's. Disagreement each other or that it at their arguments. And we know that he's basically pegged it together add this is a distraction and we got to figure out. How maybe you two disagree you represented different philosophies but we present some. A united front and a united White House and so are they just haven't really been able to achieve. There's been some top headlines but one very good at line that president trump gets a point to today and we'll have an impact or. Decades potentially to come right Neal Boortz that has officially sworn in earlier today he out you were part of our coverage covering that ceremony. This is a week however you look at it right this was a long time coming it's part of a long long I heard president nominates remarks. Thank Mitch McConnell to for all his work. And it was a lot of work to take had intercourse it's there but this is something they can all point to eight Tuesday were on the same page and and this is a win aren't. Right back I think absolutely it and the it might be the only rent and like he's had like he said in some ways regard it is kind of half. New McConnell had changed the rules and the fat into. Break the rules to get it got so a win house win a win with a little last strict. But a win none the less than a wing of the White House desperately needed on Capitol Hill. But I think you're exactly right something that everyone has been excited about out across the Republican Party does so excited about. You'll corsets and wind to come together and work together to get him confirmed. And so it was it was and it was a really sort of needed. Relief moments for the White House to get that done today and out an ex specially get so close to the hundred day. Benchmark we often talk about that used at 81 days in a naked it's nice being. Victory. One big thing to point to there's still many days left and still a lot hours left and art eight to. What are you watch it there at the day into the mark. Out that's good Christian leaders and a lot everybody else is the answer he had every page we currently is and we continue to track. Those town hall. I'm that that lawmakers are commodity. Throwing across the country winning her back in their districts and other sound we start to see some over the weekend risk a lot plant. And and and that political strategists here at the campaign groups are already had a targeting certain town halls and -- nature. Out of their people are act that people are aware in which lawmakers welding when an act on which day. And and you know get in it and rocketing continued to really watch aren't these questions about theory and and foreign policy it's not just the press. That anxious about what the long term strategy is the low hum makers themselves. On both sides the dial. How a lot of questions a lot of uncertainties style and outlook the next steps are for the White House as of those questions are not going away. Mary Alice park always good to chat thanks so much for joining us thanks on the and thank you for watching as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. Saw great ABC is back on that is. For a more if they right here for your latest live is happening right here in around the country updates and I'm on an Abbas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.