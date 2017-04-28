Reagan addresses NRA in 1983: 'Gun don't make criminals'

More
President Ronald Reagan appeared before the powerful gun-rights lobbying group at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.
3:04 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reagan addresses NRA in 1983: 'Gun don't make criminals'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47080588,"title":"Reagan addresses NRA in 1983: 'Gun don't make criminals'","duration":"3:04","description":"President Ronald Reagan appeared before the powerful gun-rights lobbying group at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.","url":"/Politics/video/reagan-addresses-nra-1983-gun-make-criminals-47080588","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.