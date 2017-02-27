Red state reaction to President Trump's first 100 days

More
ABC News' Matt Gutman talks to Wichita residents about their reaction to President Trump's first 100 days in office ahead of the presidential address to congress.
6:53 | 02/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Red state reaction to President Trump's first 100 days

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45814638,"title":"Red state reaction to President Trump's first 100 days","duration":"6:53","description":"ABC News' Matt Gutman talks to Wichita residents about their reaction to President Trump's first 100 days in office ahead of the presidential address to congress. ","url":"/Politics/video/red-state-reaction-president-trumps-100-days-45814638","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.