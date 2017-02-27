Now Playing: In Swing State Iowa, Voters Anxiously Await the Trump Era

Now Playing: Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress

Now Playing: Melania Trump sparkles in black outfit for joint address

Now Playing: Red state reaction to President Trump's first 100 days

Now Playing: Trump battles for new health care plan

Now Playing: Busy day for Trump ahead of his address to joint session of Congress

Now Playing: Listening to America: Wichita residents discuss the nation's political climate

Now Playing: Trump's budget faces blowback for slashing State Dept. funds

Now Playing: Previewing President Trump's first major address

Now Playing: Anticipation builds before President Trump's joint address to Congress

Now Playing: President Trump says President Obama is 'behind' protests at town halls

Now Playing: President George W. Bush critiques Trump administration

Now Playing: President Trump says health care is 'complicated'

Now Playing: Attorney general warns of 'dangerous new trend' of violence in US

Now Playing: Mick Mulvaney discusses President Trump's budget plan

Now Playing: What to expect in Trump's address to Congress

Now Playing: Trump suggests Obama was 'behind' town hall protests

Now Playing: Jeff Sessions condemns threat against Jewish institutions