-
Now Playing: Rep. asks Trump to 'bring a transcript' to prove what he said to widow of fallen soldier
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi on dinner with Trump and Schumer
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi on Puerto Rico relief, Trump's call to fallen soldier's widow
-
Now Playing: Rep. Frederica Wilson says she's a 'rock star' after feuding with the White House
-
Now Playing: Gen. Kelly defends Trump's condolence call to widow of fallen soldier
-
Now Playing: Obama, Bush address divisions in the US under Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump's chief of staff defends call to Army widow
-
Now Playing: The Note: Bush, Obama and Gen. Kelly try to elevate the dialogue in the era of Trump
-
Now Playing: Gen. John Kelly makes deeply personal remarks about loss of his son
-
Now Playing: Barack Obama and George W. Bush make rare public appearances
-
Now Playing: Obama steers clear of Trump in 1st campaign stop since leaving White House
-
Now Playing: John Kelly speaks at White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: John Kelly 'stunned' at lawmaker's criticism of Trump's call to widow
-
Now Playing: Senators unveil bill to regulate online political ads
-
Now Playing: Trump gives Puerto Rico response a '10,' calls storm 'worse than Katrina'
-
Now Playing: Bush appears to blast Trump without naming him
-
Now Playing: The Note: Will Obama stay above the fray amid Trump's patriotism challenge?
-
Now Playing: Trump doesn't support bipartisan health care plan after all
-
Now Playing: Trump's words spark anger
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Health care, taxes and Gold Star families