Transcript for Rep. Frederica Wilson says she's a 'rock star' after feuding with the White House

So we're talking this morning about John Kelly general Kelley and and his call. His his response to look into that would call for Donald Trump. And but at what they read me the prompt assortment sure I get it right here. Get Frederica Wilson who is the congresswoman that basically you know took this whole thing out there. And put in the spotlight and he really did go after her in what he said yesterday some but here's what she says the battle of the sub hoopla around that's it. You mean. Have become so. Darnell. When snow. My. I think we're very angry about it. Which she says it but she's being cavalier and certain self congratulatory. But I think she was. Making the joke I think she was like really so now the White House is is following me. That was my initial reaction my should unite here when he said when he was disgusted. If I'm wrong he said he was as Kelly was disgusted by her remarks racks but if she and he never denied. The her accounts so why is he going to have to defer a starring real the first reaction I had was. When we heard her here talking about her connection to that family you know I thought. She had a very angry personal reaction widget you know to me I totally understand that the secret called to be received and I understood. That the idea of repeating it is awful but my husband and I were talking about it and I said if I heard someone say something to Ian that I thought was insensitive ample momma bear on them. So I think they cannot first. Now clearing. General Kelly I feel differently about that and epic are what Sharon Sanders who said she was disgusted diet I think Kelly. But it can take Kelly said he was shocked by student I think I think the problem with all of this is that is it it is it up to interpretation of how you view these things I think saying. I'm getting so much media attention off the soldier's death of a rock star now is an incredibly port taste. I don't know going forward why we can't just let this port would agree if especially if she is a close family member of pay is when David I I don't know if he's actually been buried gap but these are very serious times. And her tone was so different on this show when she spoke with us she was very angry emotional in the waiting would expect someone was but someone who is grieving. And that I was very surprised if there. Ostensibly he's won the series is heat trailing her. But why not yeah. At this moment she's finding humor and that how the how much is on television outlets in the attention of identity and in the day go to our White House trolling or that's where the humor is coming from. They started out by a name that was the first time I understood her because that's what I would react to. Someone personally I know passing that would eat anger and frustration at words network comforting or you whenever. This is a contrast that I'm noting that it's a little more laughing at it. Wings he still should be she's probably grieving and I ended the day like why is she getting out did you why issue rock star. Because statistical all the print it out on you know sense it's pretty it's not. This summit is because the soldier was killed yes and that and that it inappropriate phone and actually leads to like exactly but it still remain adamantly does not have. And she had nearly missed out when it's if he's sad she's sad again I think I mean I know that basin I. Think we are fortunate. If I'd like today we would all collectively say you know what this isn't a great moment for America I would love it if president trump and congresswomen. How close that would apply apologized try to finds come consensus in this country we are ripping each other apart my military friends are so offended and sought sat my friends as saying yards and we got our Democrats are so angry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.