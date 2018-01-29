Who is Rep. Joe Kennedy III?

More
The congressman from Massachusetts is a part of the famous Kennedy family.
0:48 | 01/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Rep. Joe Kennedy III?
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52687154,"title":"Who is Rep. Joe Kennedy III?","duration":"0:48","description":"The congressman from Massachusetts is a part of the famous Kennedy family.","url":"/Politics/video/rep-joe-kennedy-iii-52687154","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.