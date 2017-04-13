Republican lawmaker says Sean Spicer 'needs to go'

Speaking at a town hall in Aurora, Colorado, GOP Rep. Mike Coffman said the White House press secretary should leave over his Hitler-Assad comparison.
1:05 | 04/13/17

Transcript for Republican lawmaker says Sean Spicer 'needs to go'
Approximately terrible mistake yes. If you're not enamored with what it yeah. Is that a he's the go. Okay. So but so what he tried to do with this. It is these he said. And it's the German of them won't German army and forward to. Hat on chemical weapons and chose not to use. Because that they felt that the read it and the retaliation would win you know from the map that work. Let the same time when so he was trying to make that point. About question. You mention the fact that six million. And Jews were killed. My chemical. In. They're aware of one.

{"id":46771040,"title":"Republican lawmaker says Sean Spicer 'needs to go'","duration":"1:05","description":"Speaking at a town hall in Aurora, Colorado, GOP Rep. Mike Coffman said the White House press secretary should leave over his Hitler-Assad comparison.","url":"/Politics/video/republican-lawmaker-sean-spicer-46771040","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
