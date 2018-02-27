Transcript for Republican lawmaker threatens Delta after airline nixes NRA discount

Delta Airlines is facing a backlash over its decision to cut ties with the NRA. The lieutenant governor of Georgia Casey Cagle and other state Republicans are threatening to. Unless the company brings back its discount for NRA members. We hear. Just cal towel. Two the type of political pressure that comes against conservative values and certainly the NRA is is an organization that obviously it feels very strong as I do around Second Amendment. And I think it's time that we take this thing. Meanwhile FedEx is facing critics online because it's keeping discounts for the NRA. The company says it's never changed customer rates in response to politics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.