Republicans face tough questions at town halls

More
Constituents have shown up in large crowds with questions ranging from President Trump's tax returns to plans for repealing Obamacare.
1:47 | 02/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Republicans face tough questions at town halls

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45669339,"title":"Republicans face tough questions at town halls","duration":"1:47","description":"Constituents have shown up in large crowds with questions ranging from President Trump's tax returns to plans for repealing Obamacare.","url":"/Politics/video/republicans-face-tough-questions-town-halls-45669339","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.