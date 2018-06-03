Transcript for Republicans urge Trump to temper tariff threat

Clearly there is overcapacity. Dumping in train shipping a steel and aluminum by some countries particularly China. I'm but I think the smarter waiting goes to make it more surgical more target we think the economy's doing very well we want to make sure that every step we take helps the economy and we should. Not go to route. That the administration is proposing. We're we're trading heating. I come from and training. Things in Illinois. If these terrorist related child will. The making and then just South Carolina this New Orleans is around the world made in South Carolina plans Finley. To start taxing. South Carolina I think it should be more targeted his incident started going to be focused on. Pick your products in particular countries and not be so broad based and community is more scalpel approach you want to fight back and training at mayor. When things got too many yeah. Unintended consequence coming from the actually small business and working lives and jobs are outweighing. Like. Very strange. You know I wish I have been. Hello. Network news. This.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.