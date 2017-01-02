Transcript for Rex Tillerson Confirmed as Secretary of State

We just learned from our colleagues here at ABC Rex Tillerson has been confirmed. 56 to 43 is that votes that he will be the next. Secretary of state but he's taking charge of an agency that's reportedly under a little bit of Tora we know about this descent man that's been circulating so. Rick how does that guy do his job moving forward. Well we also know from from people he's spoken to and from ABC news reporting that he was blind sided. By that announcement on Friday night about that. The DD new travel ban him. Of course that has been given the State Department so yes you go in there with hundreds of your own diplomats saying we disagree with this policy you go without the exact trust of the administration going in. With lots of business experience but no foreign policy experience. Through the executive press this is all going to be new and a learning curve clearly he's an impressive individual rose through the ranks and ExxonMobil to become the CEO. Has these personal relationships with world leaders. But what he does on the world stage we'll kind of influence you can expect Donald Trump is inner circle including general plan to try to exert over him these are all open questions and he's not going in. With me in huge mandate from the United States congress that's a relatively small number of votes if it had been a filibuster and can't do that for nominations anymore except for the Supreme Court. I think he would've gotten past that you had several Republican senators Marco Rubio John McCain Lindsey Graham all very skeptical of its stance toward Russia they're all said that there essentially putting them on notice that they wanna see him shape up and learn more about the Russian relationship and his relationship with food and so he goes in under very tenuous circumstances. And even though that we're we're only two weeks and right now we haven't seen a real testing maybe until the last 24 hours. By some other world powers and in the new ways out of Iran may be the first legitimate foreign policy test that this administration is facing. And one thing on that guys as as Rick points out the key question for secretary of state is how close are you to your present. Do you really speak for the president. And I all I yeah. He may or he may not have that kind of relationship Donald Trump or Steve Bennett makes it to be running. Foreign policy in the United States and I I was covering the Bush Administration but Colin Powell. Did not want to go to war in Iraq. He was secretary of state network so you really have to you can be a figurehead secretary of state fly around jet around the world. But the key to your power. Is how closely you to your press. Got as you mentioned Tillerson coming in under ten news circumstances of your hand where do you turn to first. Why I think you do have to first heard of the White House who's going to be running the show on I remember. Frankly you know Colin Powell being mocked by people that I was talking to in the White House was clearly pros now Cheney and Rumsfeld. You know were making fun of him because he didn't wanna go to war in Iraq and Condi Rice who has the national security advisor she's a she was supposed to. Make sure that all the opinions got the President Bush wasn't strong enough to step to Cheney and Rumsfeld and what you have here is. You've got up very strong counselor right next to the press the United States the ban and who is one of the architects of the entire trump project. You're coming in late your Rex Tillerson you you don't really are part of that crowd. A part of that Steve Bannon a Jared Kushner Mike Flynn Jeff Sessions crowd you're an outsider. You have the first thing you have to do is care is make sure and hopefully party hats and discussions this way. Here's my role here is what I need to have to make sure that I can do it right and and that's where you begin. I ask you because you've you've mentioned Steve van in there we've learned in reporting about some of that really troubling abuse that he had a pout. The rest of the world and where he thinks western civilization. It headed and not that they weren't secret before but I think for a lot of people hearing them and Reid and that specifically did give them pause. But we know that the president trumps national security either hold similar views about how he views Islam as a faith as a whole we now know Steve Bannon has his own set of concern. Struck it actually given a chance to distance himself from the president. They're severely from those comments it really take it in the press conference he basically said look mr. trump has that having fields and and he feels differently. I'm just curious your take on that on how you think people will view dot on what do you think it says about this administration and the way that they formulate policy. I first I don't think it should be surprising to anyone at the data has been Republican this is the addition right parties in public on his views in the past with interest thing. Is the new comments coming to light but also the descendants of his power right now and it appears that he is at the center of so many of the critical decisions including a travel ban. A now with a principle a seat on the principals committee of the National Security Council unparalleled access and access to power for him and others and other. A close aide Steve Miller so the we're seeing him rise to power doubt that that doesn't mean that Donald Thomas described all of those views but. It is unusual to say the least to have someone in this kind of a high profile position doing it I think it weakens the position of the administration. That this is an intended. As a de facto Muslim man. To have. Be to close eight an advisor counselor to the president. On record expressing his years and his dark view of Islam is not a helpful argument if you're trying to say this is not about Muslims. Well you know it strikes me that in Steve Bannon. It. You've got the worst person your FaceBook feed right next the president and by that I mean is there is a he isn't it. Ideologues that Julius brawling in ideologue right and that's more about the United States of America right now. That it actually does an about president. That is who we see com right that we're divided up into our tribes. We screech and scrimmage. We invent these world uses of Medicare right dark and light and these people are evil of these people are good and with that we that were ready to. Tangle with each other and the rest the world over it. At some point if you're that kind of country then you're gonna get that kind of advisor to the president that we've got.

