-
Now Playing: Analysis of Senate Confirmation Hearings for Rex Tillerson
-
Now Playing: Trump Announces ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State Pick
-
Now Playing: Rubio Won't Say If He'll Vote for Tillerson for Secretary of State
-
Now Playing: Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Rex Tillerson Confirmed as Secretary of State
-
Now Playing: What's Next for Trump's Cabinet Nominees
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Will Gorsuch Stand Up to Trump, Stay True to the Constitution?
-
Now Playing: White House Puts Iran 'Officially on Notice' Over Missile Test
-
Now Playing: Fast Facts About the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump to Senate Majority Leader: 'Go Nuclear'
-
Now Playing: Tough Talk Exchanged in Senators' Fight Over AG Nominee
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon Becomes Major Force in Trump Administration
-
Now Playing: Trump Faces Protests, Dissent as President
-
Now Playing: State Department Officials, Protesters Battle Trump's Immigration Ban
-
Now Playing: Democrats Delay, Fight Trump Cabinet Picks
-
Now Playing: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Sparks Criticism and Praise
-
Now Playing: Trump's SCOTUS Nomination Incites Sharp Reactions
-
Now Playing: President Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court