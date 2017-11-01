Transcript for Rex Tillerson Set for Confirmation Showdown with Democrats

Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson takes his turn on Capitol Hill today the nominee for secretary of state is expected to face some tough questions from both sides of the aisle. About his ties to Russia. Also SEC filings show ExxonMobil did business with Iran Syria and Sudan when they were under US terror sanctions. Those dealings were legal at the time. And day two of confirmation hearings for attorney general candidate Jeff Sessions begin. In just a few hours day one included sessions denial of alleged racist comments and his assurance that he would stand up to Donald Trump when necessary. The Alabama Republican also faced a question about what may have been the most controversial comment connected to the president elect during the campaign. His grabbing a woman by her genitals without consent is that sexual assault. Clearly it would be. Dates you'll also include a first for a senate confirmation New Jersey senator Cory Booker will testify against sessions. He'll become the first senator to give testimony against a colleague seeking a cabinet post. Booker has said session's record on civil rights is quote concerning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.