Transcript for 'We got rid of the bump stocks,' Trump claims

We got recently in the bill was school safety. And we've got we've the stop school. Violence act was passed since sandy hook people to great people of sandy hook. They wanted to so badly that was done we fixed very strongly the background checks. We got rid of the Bob stocks the bump stocks down or under very strict control which I think everybody agrees. And we really. Do the job nobody reported it doesn't get reported if somebody else does it it's like a big story. But it didn't end and you know fixing the background checks are so important. And it's a very very strong fix of background checks on wanted to add that while we talk about infrastructure while we talk about. School safety stillborn but while we talk about all of these other things that was part while we. Got approved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.