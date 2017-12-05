Transcript for Roger Stone: Trump and I spoke 'very recently'

We want to clear up what's going on economies particularly anti mine because president trump is denying that he talked to you. At all recently he treated and this is what he treated Roger Stone report on CNN as false fake news have not spoken to rider along tide had nothing to do with my decision. But a White House spokesman. Confirmed that it spent many months but you just set on May fifth and a radio interview with the David Webb show. Which was actually made at these have been spoke to a less than a week ago so we're in lines bit true fair and what was discussed to close up. To a US. Well I'm not contradict president and I'm not going to say. One I've spoken room but I would say this I've spoken to him. Very recently where did you discuss coming and I I'm not gonna ever get into a substantive conversations I'll tell you what if I do. There won't be any more of them. I got the president has to believe he can talk to confidentially. I value my relationship with the president and his family. I was at the wake and funeral for both in his parents have been to two of these three way. Anyone in my life any stilts really want to the idols if you threw me under the bus. But I do think that that story was leaked. By people who said well maybe the way you pull Lisa the option of firing call me. Roger Stone Richard Nixon white hood Saturday night massacre. Is a way to discredit the option there were people inside the White House staff who were opposed to the firing of can be sent to incidents but since the company everybody want what was that I've spoken very recently but beyond that I'm not gonna care. Honest opinion now just asking you do you think that call me hot told trump that he wants. Be investigated. That's not a yes I did the I think you'd think I don't think I don't I just don't think there's anything here I mean so you think that try do you think it was right even it's hard to meet at trump even asked this question under investigation that he doesn't think there's a story there he doesn't think there's any need to just. Why is he talking about why can't talk about jobs and help get why I drew up that mountain well first of all I think that perhaps. I think people are trying to establish that. He didn't fire him because he was under investigation and they are we in fire for the purpose of cutting the investigation up. Which by the way isn't going to happen this investigation needs to go forward and let this. I want to testify. I don't need a subpoena. I'm not asking for immunity and Marty think you've our underwear. Or. I have been. In public session in both house and senate senators finds dean. Warner Al Franken who wasn't funny he's a comedian he's less money he's hilarious and he's brilliant stop acting. Fred Meyer after he came and I did you wanna testified you don't want congress to mischaracterize what right behind it on your door slightly hand closed door so I don't just fine public so everybody can hear what I have to say I'm anxious to do it. I'm complying fully with Derek what turned out to Clinton asking for immunity. He must have something that is odd accent and I eat it idea is it if it does that. Strange to me but I am not going to play or this idea of a special prosecutor because. The way I feel about it you know I want to know if Russia was involved in telling Alex I think trump wants it now his latest comments on that he too wants this investigated I wanna know if there was collusion. Because obviously given American president that was colluding with Russia that's a problem for old us regardless of whether it's Democrat or Republican. But can this be investigated fairly without a special prosecutor we wanted to special prosecutor on the Hillary email scandal why is this any different. I actually agree we you know lowers I think Jeff Sessions. Because of his partisanship is the wrong person to pursue this and I would welcome a special prosecutor I think the president should pick. The right woman to do that what you need to tell that ten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.