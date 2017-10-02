Transcript for Rosie O'Donnell Gives Her Twitter Avatar a Steve Bannon Makeover

Synnex to sneak peek add to Rosie O'Donnell like. He probably never seen her before. Thread the actress and talk show host took her social media driven campaign. To play Steve Bennett on Saturday Night Live to a whole new level. Well the Twitter verse has been on fire ever since a follower asked her if she was game for playing president trumps. Chief strategist she responded if called I will serve. Well now she's giving all of us a look pretty wrote what that might look like but altering her Twitter avatar two more her own face. Into Steve Benton sent. That's got a pretty good that is what looks like and for good reference by the way here this is how rosy and Steve look. Norman mobility well that's a before and the after. Well that's pretty good. The ball in your court as an out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.