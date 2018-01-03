Transcript for Rubio outlines gun violence plans

Therefore I intend to present a new law. Perhaps in coordination and others that are working on now. That will lead to the creation of gun violence restraining orders. Something that will give law enforcement and close family members the option. Of obtaining a court order to prevent gun sales or remove guns from individuals who pose a threat. Therefore I intend to propose changes to the federal youth promise program. So that he school district plan under this program does not delay and does not discourage law enforcement from being alerted. The dangerous and violent there has and his behavior we need to strengthen background checks. And that's why I joined my colleagues on both sides of the aisle pushing for the immediate passage affix knicks. Something that will require all federal agencies and incentivized every state. To fully report relevant information to the national background check database we must begin to prosecute the purchase of guns by people prohibited from doing so. Next week I hope to be joining a bipartisan group that led by offenders tuning problems in filing the lie and try bill. Which will require the FBI to notify states when someone who's not allowed by a gun. Tries to buy a gun and fails the background checks that they can be investigated so they can be prosecuted. In addition we will be presenting any law to provide more prosecutors to go after straw purchases. Which is where someone goes. And buys a gun on behalf of someone else because that someone else could not pass the background checked and I just urged the senate and house all of my colleagues here. Do not hold hostage. A piece of legislation that would work and that we all support. Because it doesn't have everything he wants.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.