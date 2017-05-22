Russia latest: Flynn invokes the Fifth Amendment

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz reports that former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn will invoke the 5th Amendment and will not hand over documents to Senate Intelligence Committee.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia latest: Flynn invokes the Fifth Amendment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47562775,"title":"Russia latest: Flynn invokes the Fifth Amendment","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz reports that former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn will invoke the 5th Amendment and will not hand over documents to Senate Intelligence Committee.","url":"/Politics/video/russia-latest-flynn-invokes-amendment-47562775","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.