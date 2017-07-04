Transcript for Russian influence in Syria complicates path to peace

Carrie Marie and spent a good amount of time insights here your reporting on this conflict carry a little bit of information we can share with you now and I'd love to get your take. It provides some insight on how the strikes and I came about we cannot report. That Russians were notified by US officials. In advance of the airstrikes using an air safety communications channel. For Syria so Terry what does that say. About how these strikes came about any intention behind them. Well it's good news for one thing that. That that personnel at that base and the Russians basically repaired that base last year got an up and and and revved it up to. A full war footing. And that it hadn't had in several years. That they were warned in advance get your get your people out of the way get them to safety in that indicates. That certainly president trump does not want to spark some kind of showdown. With president potent. But as Martha has said and others have pointed out this is a punitive strike. It's more of a demonstration. Than than some it's gonna change the game in Syria a title it changed the game in Syria the Russians. They basically saved by Sheryl aside and Martha's right they are the key. To his survival the other key is who comes next. At this point the the opposition to us odd and to that regime. Is so splintered and has been so infected with outside forces outside money outside ideology foreign fighters. That that finding a partner to talk way to sit down at a peace table is going to be very very difficult and if there's one thing we have learned. In the past five years and more about Bashar Al Assad. He's a survive. Terry it's worth pointing out there's another thing we know it's that have power vacuum. Left in the wake of dictator's removal is not always a positive thing. Either but back to the Russians for just a moment because you hot unique perspective. Having spent time on those bases in northern Syria when you were there you made a point in your reporting to showed that it didn't look like they were going anywhere. Any time soon so how do you think that impacts the way forward for the US. Well Russia and in this. Move fired President Putin to move into serious strong to save a regime that was an ally. Really change the equation in the Middle East as well they are back in a way. They haven't Benson's almost Soviet times as a player. In the politics. Those thorny and difficult politics the Middle East in fact just today Russia announced. That they would move their embassy in Israel to west Jerusalem. So you see that there the tentacles of Russian influence and power that. Though the way that Russia is moving throughout the Middle East it all comes from this original intervention Bakken 2015. As you say they are there to its day. And projecting power not just in Syria they are going to be. At that table in a big way around Syria but they're also really very influential now right across that region. And ran live for us in London tonight thank you carry.

