Transcript for Sally Yates testifies on Russia

What did you tell the light announce about mr. Flynn. Sally Yates the former acting attorney general told the senate subcommittee investigating Russian interference in US elections how she warned the White House counsel and number press accounts of statements that have been made that a vice president and other. High ranking White House officials. About general plans conduct that we need to be on trade prior to being fired for her opposition to the president's travel ban the acting attorney general had war trump administration. That their new national security advisor Michael Flynn was not being honest. People like president pence that he had no contact with Russian officials. Which led to Clinton's firing a situation where the national security advisor. Essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians but it was miss aide to president trump impugned on Twitter writing. Asked Sally yanked under oath if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to White House counsel. Also on Monday it was revealed that during the transition President Obama warned then president elect trump. Not to hire general Flynn. The suggestion that White House spokesman Sean Spicer brushed off. This is a guy who was very outspoken in his criticism for president wants policies so the idea that President Obama. You know didn't didn't didn't like the guy doesn't seem shocking the question you have to ask yourself this if they were concerned why didn't they take any sense. Ms. Yates was also joined by the former Director of National Intelligence James clapper both or oust if they had been the source of or had authorized. Those leaks of classified information and both that under oath and radically that they had not on attack ABC news Washington.

