Transcript for Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders

And mayors of Sanctuary Cities are also pushing back saying they will not be bullied by the truck administration over threat to pull funding. They say they'll continue to refrain from holding undocumented immigrants beyond their jail terms or denying bond at the request of federal authorities. Boston City Hall was covered in red white and blue. As a symbol that all are welcome. All that's that in addition to that executive order restricting refugees a president. Is also expected to sign one focusing on America's role in the United Nations. It is you Stephanie Ramos is live in Washington with the details on both of those policies stepping good morning. Diane Candice good morning the president confirms he's about to sign an executive action suspending some immigration into the US. This would be a temporary ban from certain countries no word on what countries will it will include the trump has been considering a suspension of refugees from. Oakmont Oakmont lit yes Somalia Sudan Syria and dammit. During his interview with David Trott says it won't not to be a Muslim ban. It's countries said people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems our country has enough problems. Without allowing people to come men who in many cases or in some cases are looking to do tremendous destruction. The other executive action on the table what it drastically reduce America's wall in the United Nations. A report says there will be at least a 40%. Decrease in funding from that you west ward international organizations. The president has been critical of the U when it December calling it quote club for people to have a good time. This comes as the GOP gathers in Philadelphia today for the annual congressional retreat lawmakers say the top agenda items are repealing obamacare and reworking the tax code. Protests are already under way in the city. Chopper arrives there a round noon now British prime minister Theresa may will also speak at the retreat today. Shield and had to Washington where shall be the first world leader to meet with the president tomorrow.

