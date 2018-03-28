Transcript for Sanders struggles when pressed on police shootings of African Americans

Certainly are a terrible incidents this is something that. Is a local matter and that's something that we feel should be left up the level of. But once we got that police in what was he saying about weeding out bad policing when continue to see these kinds of situations occur over and over again. Certainly we want and make sure that all law enforcement. But at the same time in these specific cases and these specific instances. Those will be left to local authorities to make that determination and not something for the federal government Wayne. Locks and his way to one cases still lingering accurate garner that. Cry eleven times I can't read his mother still looking for something an indictment offices in New York. Does the president he's he asked them what's the status is going to be something that happened what. I'm no where any specific action once again is will be local matters it should be left to local authorities said. These are local issues and whispers that this seems to be an issue that the entire country. Is grappling with these tensions between communities of color and does the president not each of us on this issue. Well we certainly didn't when the president has talked about a number of issues. We want to find ways to bring the country together or certainly not looking for any place at division I think you've seen that. In the policies that he's put forward. It wants to grow the economy wants to do that for everybody he wants a better America for every American. And that's been a repeated thing out of this White House but when it comes to. The authority to. On the rulings have taken place in the last few days those are things that have to be on a local level and they're not federal decisions at this point. African American moms all across the I. We. I think we should do every single thing we can every single day to protect the people of this country. I think the president whether they're black white Hispanic. Male or female richer before we look for ways to protect the individuals in this country particularly. Children that's why you've seen the president take an active role. Over the last several months in school safety and looking at ways we want to do that across the board whether a kid is in a school whether they're at home. No matter where they are in this country kids should feel safe. And that's why this president has focused on safety and security is a big part. Of the priorities of this administration both. Through securing. Our borders. And stopping the flow of drugs stopping the flow of games stopping all the number of this school shootings by the stop school violence act. The background system. I'm not saying it's perfect and until every child is safe we can always do more we're gonna show up everyday for work trying to do exactly that. Peter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.