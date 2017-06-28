Transcript for Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out by reporter for calling Russia probe a 'hoax'

So the white house war -- woo! The white house war with the media hit a new level yesterday when deputy press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders had a tirade against reporters and it was interrupted by a journalist called Brian Caro. Take a look. If we make the slightest mistake the slightest word is off. It is just an absolute tirade from a lot of people in this room. Why in the name of heavens any one of us write -- if we don't get it right the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us. If you had been elected to serve for four years there's no option other than that. We're here to ask you questions and you're here to provide the answers and what you did is inflammatory to people all over the country who say see, Wednesday R once again, the president is right and everybody out here is faking news. What did you think? I just wish the other reporters would have backed him up. After he said that, they went on to some other topic. Somebody should have at least seconded the motion. They have to stick together. What's scary is she's doing what she's being told to do. This is coming directly from the president. This is coming from the white house. And what they are trying to do, I think, is damage the freedom of the press which is protected by our constitution, the first amendment. The recent polls, 65% of voters believe there's a lot of fake news in the media and the media publishes fake news and 37% trust the white house versus 29% who favor the political media. We need to be very concerned about this because this is what happens in Russia, China, when you believe the government states sponsored news over the people, you're leading -- it's a dictatorship. Where was he, hiding in the bushes. She also talks a bit about how the sources are off and the media is getting quotes from people unnamed and all these things. Meanwhile, the press house briefings that have gone on for years and years, they're removing audio, visual, having illustrators drawing pictures like a courtroom. Why are things getting misrepresented when you aren't the source and you don't let them come and hear directly from you? What are you expecting? Yeah. I like her. I think she's good at her job. It's to kind of push back on media. That's what she's doing and what any press secretary -- The ajend da of the white house. Right. And every press secretary does this. I think she is echoing the sentiment of people throughout the country who are tired of the media -- look, they can investigate the collusion between the trump administration and Russia and I think they should do that and that's what's happening. But I turn on the TV so many times and see that running across various news outlets with no new information. Investigations with Russia continue. Yeah, we know. Then say -- We only know what the reporters are telling us what is going on. It's made -- there's been a bombshell report out of people that went behind the scenes at CNN. A lot is for ratings but no new information and plenty to cover. You want to criticize trump's policies criticize other stuff and let that unfold. It looks like it's very crafted. It speaks more to the 24 hour news cycle. Yes. Even when it was ab airplane wreck or something else. When no new news broke for five days straight, all you saw were those types of headlines. In that press briefing she said this Russian hoax, the part that's misleading about that is we're listening to the white house call it a hoax when there's not an investigation. She said there's been no evidence. We can't have evidence because it's an open investigation. It's misleading when you're the source, the white house. The other thing that keeps happening and maybe that's what we're not saying is every other day someone new is named as having a connection to Russia. That's right. Yeah. Part of what is happening is like it's like Bobby Lou Smith is connected to Russia and whoopi is connected to Russia and everybody in their mama is connected to Russia. And then there's Jared Kushner got paid by these people. We're seeing a lot more stuff about Russia than we would ever see. Right. In any other time. And had this been any other president, I don't think they would have been able to get away with any of this. That's what I -- With? With having -- The ties? No. Not just the ties to Russia but having the business continue with your name all over it. Yeah. Having family members having their businesses with all these countries that we keep saying we don't want to be in business with them and yet, we keep having these very bizarre things. There's a lot of -- To that point, they own all three branches of government right now. They own the house of representatives, the senate, the executive branch, right? Now they own the supreme court with Neil Gorsuch over there and if somebody retires, they'll get another one like him. By the way, he is to the right of Clarence Thomas this guy. So what I'm saying is the deal is stacked. They have all this and we have the press. Yeah. So the press has to fight that. The press shouldn't be -- The press is the watch dog of the government. It should be the watch dog of every government. It has been. I strongly disagree on that. What do you disagree with? You think the mainstream media at large was as tough on the Obama administration as it is on the trump administration. Oh, oh. Are you kidding me? Let me point something out to you. Actually, you know, there are a lot of folks in this audience that see it a little bit differently. But we see it from a different perspective. We see it from a different perspective. In that, you know, we watched the mainstream media sit back while he was called unamerican, while he was called all kinds of stuff. He took a lot of hits. I know you don't see it from that perspective, but when I look, I've never seen any president except this one questioned the way he was questioned. The press said, well, no, he is an American but they didn't get all over -- they didn't stand up and say -- They covered everything. Do you think that the pit falls of Obamacare the way the law was passed, that wasn't covered -- It was all over the -- hold up. We'll be right back. 