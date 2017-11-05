Transcript for Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads list of Democrats calling for Comey to resign

Vice president and north. I nobody was in the dark Jonathan you want to create this false narrative if we want to talk about contradicting statements and people that were. Maybe in the dark how about the Democrats let's read a few of them. You talk about am here's what Democrats said not long ago about comedy Harry Reid said congress should resign and be investigated by the senate. Senator Chuck Schumer said I don't have confidence in him any longer senator Bernie Sanders said it would not be a bad thing for the American people if Tommy resigned. Nancy Pelosi said -- was not in the right job. Former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz so that she thought Tony was no longer able to serve in a neutral incredible way. President Obama has advisor Valerie Jarrett reportedly urged him to fire coming. Just yesterday represented its Maxine Waters said that Hillary Clinton would have fired combing joint talk about people in the dark. Our story is consistent the president is the only person that can fired the director of the FBI he serves at the pleasure of the president the president made the decision it was the right decision. The people that are in the dark today. Are the Democrats they want to come out they want to talk about. All of these they love homey and how Brady was look at the facts the facts don't lie their statements are all right there I think it's extremely clear. That. And frankly I think it's kind of sat in Washington we finally had something that I think we should have all been able to agree on. And that was the director combing shouldn't have been at the FBI but the Democrats want to play partisan games and I think that's the most glaring thing that's being left out of all of your process story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.