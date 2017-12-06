Transcript for Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Trump is 'not a liar'

You have Loretta lynch -- Let's not muddy the waters as they tried to do. Let's not muddy the waters. . Bottom line is simply -- the bottom line is simply this, okay? The guy who is in charge now who Sara Huckabee Sanders says, she definitely can say that the president is not a liar. That's a lie. No, no. She can say it. In her mind, she doesn't believe that, but I'm going to throw some things out to you Mrs. Huckabee Sanders. Just to remind you. I'm not going to cut social security and I'm not going to cut medicare or medicaid. Let's talk about that. Go ahead. Read it. I have more here. I have some too. Read one. In 2007, there was a deposition about aspects of his personal wealth and people should read this "Washington post" article. It's fantastic. He was found to have lied 30 times. 30 times by lawyers that were cross-kmning him, but he had to tell the truth, and 30 instances, he had lied. Obama had my wires tapped. Obama was not born in this country. Right. He won the popular vote if you deduct the millions who voted illegally. That's a lie. How about the one where he saw thousands of muslims celebrating? That was a lie. You know, to do what they call an equal -- what's the word? False -- False ekwef lensy like that. I don't know who is lying. Can I finish my sentence? Who is am I making a false equivalent equivalence? Between limb and Comey? We're talking about a huge number of lies from this man, and we have to keep -- From Donald Trump. We have to keep in mind when we talk about this.

