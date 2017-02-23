Transcript for Scenes from town halls: Republicans face off with constituents

On those protests growing on two fronts against congressional lawmakers. And decisions by the term administration overnight people gathered at the White House after president trump rescinded guidelines on transgender restroom you set school. And Americans across the country are storming Republican town hall meetings demanding answers from their representatives. And senators about the president his policies including the future of health care. Furious branches and at times feisty at. Angry constituents from California to New Jersey showing up at congressional town hall overnight in Santa Ana. Cardboard cutouts placed on seats after these lawmakers were no shows here Austin, Texas no representative. No problem. We are going to. How town hall. Bill Flores the right here resident asking questions to an empty chair after congressman bill Flores failed to show up I'm like yeah. There's going to be an independent. Investigation I'm Russians. Breeding Arkansas Republican senator Tom cotton. Things getting heated when content seemingly dodged the question about whether he would preserve the Affordable Care Act protections for people with preexisting conditions. And each summer but I looked I let. And then there would be Gelman I'll expect us to be calm. We'll take elected. It. Insurance do you have. Republicans questioned the legitimacy of some of those attending some people are clearly upset. But there is a bit professional protestor manufactured base and the president tweeting the so called angry crowds at home districts of some Republicans. Are actually in numerous cases planned out by liberal activists said.

