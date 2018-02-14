School shootings a 'consequence of our inaction,' Sen. Chris Murphy says

More
Murphy spoke on the Senate floor this afternoon in response to a shooting at a Florida high school.
1:40 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School shootings a 'consequence of our inaction,' Sen. Chris Murphy says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53090251,"title":"School shootings a 'consequence of our inaction,' Sen. Chris Murphy says","duration":"1:40","description":"Murphy spoke on the Senate floor this afternoon in response to a shooting at a Florida high school.","url":"/Politics/video/school-shootings-consequence-inaction-sen-chris-murphy-53090251","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.