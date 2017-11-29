Transcript for Schumer, Pelosi decline White House meeting with Trump

Welcome back. Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer bailed on a white house meeting to discuss government spending and -- They're clapping? And here's you know who's take on this. Check it out. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi did not show up for our meeting today. I'm not really that surprised. We have a lot of differences. They want tax increases. We want major tax decreases. So they decided not to show up. They have been all talk and they've been no action. And, now, it's even worse. Now it's -- not even talk. So the -- just -- this is just a question. Maybe it's me, I don't know. Could the reason for the no-show be that before the meeting, he tweeted, he being the new guy, tweeted, chuck and Nancy want illegal immigrants flooding in. Are weak on crime and want to raise taxes. And he didn't really see a deal. So he said, I don't really see a deal. I mean, would that put you off a little bit? You know -- I -- I wouldn't go. If a guy doesn't ask you to go on a date, you don't go on the date. I mean. Um -- my feeling on this is that, for the next election, we need to get more numbers for the electoral college. We need to be able to win next time. This place to people that already support chuck and Nancy and are like, yeah, I woumdn't have gone either. We need to get some of the people in the middle ground or even his base to here. If you show up and say, hey, he said there was no deal in a tweet. We care enough, we're here, the deal has to be made. The government can't shut down. You go and make a stronger statement by saying, let him do him, because he looks crazy. When you start to not show up, people are looking and they may not follow the treat and they're like, oh, so they didn't go. So that's why he did it the. He plays it that way. They hear him. They listen. Row show up and say, no, we're here. We're not giving you any ammunition. That's one way to look at it. I think 80% of life is showing up in general. Think showing up is very important, especially when you're an elected official. I get that I don't agree with the tweet. It's unprofessional. We're not getting anything done. I grew up, I was raised in the era of tip o'neil and are the Reagan. A famous Democrat. Always working together. I grew up with my father being dear, dear close friends with Ted Kennedy. I used to play if his office with his dogs. Huge Democrat. Obviously. That era is long gone. For your children, Sara, I would like the era of bipartisanship to come back. Think this is bad for America. I don't like the divisiveness. Yes. It's not good. It's not good for anybody. It becomes about party instead of people. The one thing I always knew. I didn't always agree with folks. I knew that their souls were in the game. Because they were trying to do what they needed to do for the people. And I think once you become -- so polarized that you can only talk as one group, it is an issue. It doesn't matter which side it is. You know, we have to figure out how the support people who are doing stuff for the people. Until they get rid of trump, that's not going to happen. He's an anomaly. He's ridiculous. I don't understand how anybody continues to support him, frankly. When president Obama wasn't -- I want to say something. Things got heated. As they tend to do. We view the world through vastly different lenses. Yesterday, a comment was made by sunny. I'll have her address it when she comes on. That I believe -- I'm happy that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote it mean not everyone is race racist. Not everyone is misogynist. I was taken aback. It was implied that all people voted for president trump because they're racist or misogynist. Yes, it played a part. But the election is about so much more. It's about poferty. People not being heard. Do I like president trump? No. I wrote in a candidate. I'm dealing with and liing with the fact that he's president. Think it's easier if we communicate. I sure as god don't want to repeat what happened in the last election cycle. Think for America, it was a horrible, divisive place. I would like us to come back to the middle. Everybody would like that. Eb would like that. You have him in the white house. Like what he said about chuck and Nancy. Crime and high taxes. They're not for crime and high taxes. He's a liar. He lies every day. I can't go along with that. I'm not asking you the to go along wit. I tried throughout the time of president Obama, I had grave, grave issues with his administration. I have spent my career -- a lot of Republicans think he was. I have major issues with him. Why can't you come to the middle. I can't find one thing to say. Mitch Mcconnell, the minute Obama was elected said, we're not working with this man. Remember that? You throw the gauntlet of bipartisanship. I understand what you're saying. That's the feeling I have had. I don't agree with Mitch Mcconnell ever saying that. With anyone that stood up against jus sises because they waited for the next administration to vote in on either side. Because, for me, you're elected to do your job. That means you look what the nomination is now. And you vote accordingly. But I do hold him accountable on both sides that I don't think the right response is you did this to Obama so I'm doing this here. You resist in showing up, fighting it, doing what we elect you to do. Nothing is happening with this administration. It hasn't been for quite awhile. America aloud herself to be told and convinced us that we were better off before Obama. I remember what America was like. What we didn't have and what the issues we were dealing with. And -- No, no, no, no, no. Don't applaud. Because we -- we bought a can of goods. The same way people bought the fact that they believed he wasn't an American citizen. Obama was a totally different kind of candidate. Because, part of the problem was, you can't tell when somebody is being a racist. Or is it ideology? What sit? We had eight years of going like this, trying to figure out. Sit that you don't like his policies? Or sit you don't like the fact that we got a black president? That, I think, had lot to do with why people were like this by the end of all of this. So we convinced ourselves we were in a bad place. So, we're in the place we are right now. I say, I know, I know. But -- this is just my little thing. We have to support the people who are taking care of the people. If your elected representative said he thought or she thought it was okay for some one with mental illness to have access to guns, maybe you want to rethink that. That person. If you have a Republican who said, hey, I'm not putting this person in charge because, these are my -- I tinked myself. I tinged myself. Then you have to -- you have to find a way to support the people who are saying, this is not good for the -- for our greater good. It can't just be it ain't good for these people. It has to be as good as it can be for most. I agree. We have more in common than we do apart. Maya Angelou. I think that's what we should focus on.

