Transcript for Sean Spicer: Fallout over Hitler comparison is 'painful to myself'

The Holocaust situation questioned the your thoughts today. I mean a mistake. There's no it that way I mean there's no way to say it. Got into a topic that action and and it's gonna leave. You know and I hope people understand that that we all make mistakes. No place she that. That I might understand that I did that and that. That I saw people's forgiveness today I screwed up and you know and I hope each person can understand it that. Part of existing is understand that when you something wrong if you own up to it you do it you you let people now. And I did so. For me I mean obviously there's two takeaways one is. It's a very holy week. For both the Jewish people Christian people and this is not to it to make a gaffe and stake. Like this is inexcusable and reprehensible. And so of all weeks this was not. This compounds. That Cummins. But second ball and am. So as a first line it's obviously it's just it it's it's it's. It really is painful to myself to know that I did something like that because that obviously was not my intention. And to know when you screw up that you possibly offended a lot of people. I just you know and so I I would ask obviously for for folks forgiveness to understand that. Eight should not have tried to make a comparison there's no comparing atrocities. And it is a very solemn time for some folks that. This is it's part of that and and so that that's obviously very difficult thing to personally to deal with because you know that a lot of people who don't know you wonder why he. So that's that's first and foremost and secondly you know just from a professional standpoint. It's obviously disappointing I think the president. Had an unbelievable couple weeks. Took very decisive action in Syria he's made tremendous progress with present she does China and you your job is the spokesperson in astute helped amplify. The president's actions and accomplishments and I think he's had. An unbelievable successful couple weeks and when you're distracting from that message of accomplishment. And that's your job is to be the exact opposite. On a professional level it's disappointing because I think I let president down. And so on a post a personal level and a professional level that was definitely an honest. Not a very good game like my history. Did the presidency in two last night I do not talk to none toxins morning any message through anyone else in the present. I don't get into private conversations I just you know in this that this was my mistake my bad that I needed to fix. And so I'm not giving additional conversations. That had stated this was mine my own mind to apologize for. And mine too fast for for eons. Turn to other issues to think the press is there Stuart gun in. Its I don't think it's monolithic. And I think some folks clearly had an urgent some folks. Are open minded and some folks probably for them but there's sort of a spectrum. What C. What's a surprise to me we knew we were everywhere over it. The Republican headquarters memories went what's the surprise. Hunt I don't know that there's a time and I think the level of scrutiny is obviously. When it's a surprise but it sort of the magnitude to which exists is fairly well. And that what you do what you air. It it it's eight packed up. Gets amplified to a degree use you'd couldn't match. And and so and I also think what the priorities are about what gets covered what doesn't convert. I think in and sort of the obsession with some of the process which I'll we understand and to understand. Process and understand ups and downs but I think. When you look at the issues. Our world country are dealing. Sometimes it's action you know who's open who's up who's down in one we use it like meeting vs. The substance of what's mean. Taken to improve lives. The American people protect us deal with world incidents. Its intriguing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.