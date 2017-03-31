-
Now Playing: Growing Republican divide after failed health care bill
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation dominates daily briefing
-
Now Playing: Turmoil surrounding Rep. Devin Nunes distracts from larger issue
-
Now Playing: Mike Flynn's links to the Russia puzzle
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer: President Trump 'believes that Mike Flynn should go testify'
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence reportedly won't go to dinner alone with a woman who is not his wife
-
Now Playing: President Trump won't throw first pitch for Washington Nationals' opening day
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity
-
Now Playing: GOP under fire over Russia investigation, health care fallout
-
Now Playing: Flynn offers to testify before Senate in exchange for immunity: Official
-
Now Playing: Flynn offers to testify before Senate in exchange for immunity: Official
-
Now Playing: New York Times says 2 White House officials allegedly provided intelligence to Devin Nunes
-
Now Playing: Putin rejects accusations that Russia interfered with US election
-
Now Playing: President Trump blames Freedom Caucus for his health care defeat
-
Now Playing: What it's like to work as a White House reporter
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer addresses reports of White House staffers leaking documents to House Intelligence Committee head
-
Now Playing: Will Trump administration work for women's issues with Ivanka Trump in the White House?
-
Now Playing: Russia expert says Trump strengthened Russian propaganda
-
Now Playing: Spicer: President Trump knew health care plan was bad
-
Now Playing: Senior Obama adviser David Axelrod talks wiretapping claims, Russia ties and more