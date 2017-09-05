Sean Spicer on Trump tweets

More
Spicer says Trump tweets "speak for themselves."
0:33 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Spicer on Trump tweets
We're here to the frustration many Republicans and Capitol Hill the sentiments that street and pocketbook this. I think the president's. Comments on this. And say I'm gonna let the tweet speak for itself for those do you think. To our just for your understanding it would be improper of me to discuss the election defeat any candidate. From this podium he is looking for members. Both sides the one reconstructed to Richie vehicle the patient centric health system. That's it plain and simple and I think that. His comments as tweets speak for themselves with respect how he feels and why.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47298283,"title":"Sean Spicer on Trump tweets","duration":"0:33","description":"Spicer says Trump tweets \"speak for themselves.\"","url":"/Politics/video/sean-spicer-trump-tweets-47298283","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.