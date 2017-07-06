Transcript for Sean Spicer: Tweets are official statements from president

griffin. ??? Press secretary Sean spicer is now saying that tweets from the white house could be considered official statements from the president. Oh. So some people are wondering if that's the case, is he violating the first amendment by blocking someone's Twitter? Because when you are the official -- you're not allowed to block people who are saying -- I don't like what you are doing in the office. You're not allowed to block that stuff if this is official. If this is official, you could have some trouble, new guy. People could get really upset with you. How could it not be official? I don't understand how it could not be official. You can't have one statement coming from trump on Twitter, and then another from the white house. He is the white house. Surrogates were giving and saying. Twitter is just Twitter, and it's not official. He said it is. He back pedaled on it. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing it. It has to be official. You can't block people then because if you are saying -- That's right. If that's your best means of communication with people, you have to allow people to have a response. It's a constitutional forum under the first amendment. He has blocked a lot of folks. A lot of people. And it goes along with you know how much I feel about the summer white house and the winter white house, you know? When he was going to, you know, what was it? Mar-a-lago. Mar-a-lago. And he says, oh, yeah. It's the winter white house. I'm, like, if it's the winter white house, I guess I can go in there. Because the white house is our house. It's our house, right? It's the people's house. I think he was really thinking of the Russian czar who had a winter palace and a summer palace. Oh, I see. Well, there's a creator, this guy, Russell nice. He is an educational engineer, and he put the tweets in presidential format. He says, in any event, we are extreme vetting people coming to the U.S. In order to keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political. When you see it on there, on the white house stationary -- Look at this one. This one is incredible. We should look for an expedited -- and seek much tougher version. When it comes like that, it goes to show you the gravitas. Why did he waste some of his characters? I don't understand that. Probably more he could have said. I think you have to look at it -- you can clean them up and try to make some fun with that, but to me, listen. You're supposed to be the guy in charge, and if this is how you are going to communicate, you don't get to hurt the constitution. You can't skirt it. No matter what you do. Every time he puts stuff out, people say, it's not actually constitutional. They are not kidding. The constitution is real. He shoots himself in the foot. This may be it. He doesn't care. He just says whatever he damn pleases. He should be more conscious too. You have foreign leaders looking at it. His open people are looking at it. He shoves foreign leaders out of the way.

