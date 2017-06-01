Sec. Kerry Calls Russia Hacking a 'Hostile Attack of Major Proportions'

More
The secretary of state stopped short of calling the Russian hacking an act of war.
1:35 | 01/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sec. Kerry Calls Russia Hacking a 'Hostile Attack of Major Proportions'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44605595,"title":"Sec. Kerry Calls Russia Hacking a 'Hostile Attack of Major Proportions'","duration":"1:35","description":"The secretary of state stopped short of calling the Russian hacking an act of war.","url":"/Politics/video/sec-kerry-calls-russia-hacking-hostile-attack-major-44605595","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.