Sec. Kerry Criticizes Donald Trump's Use of Twitter

Kerry said Twitter announcements do not allow you to "adequately deal with the complexity of many of the choices that we make."
0:51 | 01/06/17

Comments
Transcript for Sec. Kerry Criticizes Donald Trump's Use of Twitter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

