Sec. Kerry Defends Decision Not to Take Military Action in Syria

"Without dropping a bomb the president got the best result possible, which is eliminating those chemical weapons from being used at all, getting them out of the country, altogether, in the middle of a conflict," said Secretary of State John Kerry.
