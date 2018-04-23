Transcript for Secretary of state nominee wins committee vote

We will now move to the nomination of Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state. Chairman yeah I'll move to we have send that nomination out favorably to floor. Clark all the while. President and and the way this. And in normal ways might happen. Normal times. Would they if any democratic member. But vote present. We had an indication that just spoke present. We can vote. We could vote art she had direct CIA director out on a positive vote. Positive recommendation. We have one respected member. Giving eulogy at funeral all of us have had to do decide how this talk yes. Having having heard earlier this afternoon a request from my dear friend senator Isaacson who might steam greatly. This was not the fact pattern we had expected. Given the public statements by number but the members this committee we expect to be different fact pattern. I am recorded as voting against Mike Pompeo for secretary of state but I will vote present. To allow him to move forward now without us having to wait until 11 o'clock at night. Because that just seems frankly I I respect the ranking members legitimate concerns about not creating. Precedent or infirmity but to force all of us to reconvene at 11 o'clock tonight. I've spoken at Johnny I know how very demanding and draining this eulogy was for him to. I will vote present well that is. That is what how would have expected thank you. With that clerk well. This is on the recommendation to send Mike Pompeo. To the senate to the full senate with a pastor Burt brandish. It. It. Are. You. I'm Bob toxic. Word. Paul. And no. Car. Mr. You don't. The American. McCain. Tomorrow. From her. This book. Yes. We're reporting to the Florida positive manner want to thank him member of this committee. For the diligence. They've displayed. I think we've done the right thing together want to thanks Americans. Man a statesman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.