Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon

Exxon Mobil confirmed the secondary email account and stressed that it was not used exclusively for climate change matters, saying in a statement it was used for "a broad range of business-related topics."
0:31 | 03/15/17

Transcript for Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon
Secretary of state Rex Tillerson is in Japan this morning on his first official trip to Asia but a controversy is following him. The New York State attorney general's office says Tillerson allegedly used an email alias Waltz as CEO of Exxon to discuss climate change. Exxon is being investigated for misleading investors and the public about climate change. AG's office says Tillerson used an accountant named. Wing tracker for seven years Exxon confirms he is of a secondary email account but says it was for a variety of topics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

