Transcript for Secretary Tillerson looking for 'new common ground' with Russia

Oh wanted to make a very brief statement. Foreign minister Laver off and I had a productive meeting. We discussed a range. Of issues of mutual things aren't. As I make clear my senate confirmation hearing the United States will consider working with Russia. When we can find areas are practical cooperation that will benefit the American people. Where we do not see eye di. United States will stand up for the interest and values of America. And her allies. As we search for new common ground we expect Russia to honor its commitment to the mr. agreements. And work to be escalate the violence in the Ukraine. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.