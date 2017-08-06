Transcript for Sen. Blunt questions James Comey

The strongly when you were terminated the FBI has said and still continue to feel that you have provided. Years of great service to the country I also said that I've had significant questions over the last year about some of the decisions you made. If if the president hadn't terminated your service would you still be in your opinion the director of the FBI today yes sir. So you took as a direction from the president something that you thought was. Serious and troublesome but continued to show up for work the next day. Yes sir. And six weeks later we're still telling the court telling the president on March the thirtieth. That he was not personally. The target of any investigation. Correct our march to thirty offending again an eight. I think on April 11 is what told them we're not investigating him personally that was true. Welcome to the point that to me that concern to me that there is. All these things are going on. You now in retrospect or at least you now to this committee that these were you have serious concerns about what the president. Did you believe directed you to do. And had taken no action hadn't even reported up to chain of command it assuming you believe there is an up the chain of command. That these things have happened do you have a sense of that looking back that that was a mistake it's. No. We are getting no action was the most informing I could do. To make sure there was no interference with the investigation. And on the on the Flynn issues specifically I believe you said earlier. That you believe the president. Was suggesting you drop any investigation of plans account of his conversation with the Russian investor. Which was essentially. Misleading the vice president and others. Correct and an American into the details were whether there were false statements made to government investigators as well. The in any suggestion that. The that that general plan had violated the Logan act dial was fine pretty incredible Logan X been on the books for over 200 years. Nobody's ever been prosecuted. For violating the Logan act my sense would be that that the discussion. Not the problem. Misleading investigators are the vice president might have been. That's fair you sir and in years they had you previously on February 14 discussed with the president in the previous meeting. Any thing you're investigators had learned or their impressions from talking to plan. No sir. So he. Said he's a good guy you said he's a good guy and that was no further action taken on that. When said more than happened there was no. The action was thrown up briefed our senior team try to -- what to do with it and this made a decision we're gonna hold this and then see what we make of it down the road this her. Was it your view that not free peanut meant you really had no responsibility. To report that to the Justice Department in some way. I think at some point. And Penn I don't know what director Mueller is gonna do with it but at some point. I was sure we were gonna brief it to the team in charge of the case but our judgment was in the short term doesn't make sense to. No fuzz on the fact that reported to the attorney general that's why stressed he shouldn't be kicked out of the room but didn't make sense to report to him now. You know you said the attorney general sir I don't wanna be in the room with him alone again but you continued to talk to him on the phone. What is the difference in being in the room along with them and talking to him on the phone along. Jessica what I stress he turned Joe's little broader than just the room. I said you. I report to you it's very important you be between me. And the White House began after that discussion with the attorney general did you take phone calls from the president yes sir. So righted you just say you need to talk to when you say I'm not taking that call you need to talk to the attorney general. Well payroll I did on April 11 call and a reported the calls the march 30 call me or eleventh call to my superior who's the acting deputy attorney general. And I don't want to run out of time here let me make one other point in reading your testimony. January the third. January the 27 and march the thirtieth it appears Leon on all three of those occasions. You unsolicited by the president made the point to him that he was not a target of the end of an investigation. Correct yes sir one I thought the march 30 very interest and use it well. Even though you don't want you may not look wants that was 27. Where he served one if you look end of that dossier thing more you said well you might not want that there's and we couldn't tell you you couldn't say with. We couldn't answer the question about you being a target of the investigation to didn't seem to be and answering that question. Any house or reveal pointed out the one unanswered on leaked question seems to have been that. In this whole period of time she said something earlier I don't want to fail to follow up on. You said after you were dismissed you gave information to a friend. So that friend could get that information into the public media. Correct what kind of information was that was not what kind of information to do give to a different. That the president the when conversation that the president asked me to let the fish but Flynn. Men forgetting my exact own words but that's the conversation in the Oval Office. So you didn't consider your memo or your sense of that conversation to be had a government document you consider to be somehow your own. Personal. Documents that you could share with the media as you wanted to correct through my friend. I understood this to be my recollection recorded. Of my conversation with the president has a private citizen I felt free to share that's not a very important to get it out. So were all of your memos. That you recorded on classified or other documents. Memos that might be yours as a private citizen. I'm termed a phone a question well I think you said you'd use classified the classified. Oh yeah not the class by doctors unclassified. I don't have any of them anymore Greg into the special counsel but in my view was that picked contents of those unclassified. The memorial as they should those conversations. Was my recollection recorded so why didn't you give those somebody yourself rather than give them through a third party. Because I was worried the media was camped at the end in my driveway at that point and I was actually going out of town my wife to hide I worried it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach. If if there was ever was I who gave it to the media so I asked my friend make sure this gets out. It does seem to me that what you do there is create a source close to the former director of the FBI as opposed to just taking responsibility yourself. For saying here or. These records. And like everybody else I have other things I'd like to get into but I'm out of time and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.