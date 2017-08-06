Transcript for Sen. Cornyn asks Comey about Clinton email investigation

Mr. Carl me off I'll repeat what I've said it previous hearings that I believe you're good and decent man. There's been dealt a very difficult hand starting back with the Clinton email investigation. And I appreciate your willingness to peer here today voluntarily and answer our questions and cooperate. With our investigation. As a general matter if an FBI agent has reason to believe that a crime has been committed. Do they have a duty to report it. That's a good question I don't know that there's a legal duty to report it they certainly have. Cultural ethical duty to report. You're unsure whether they would have a legal duty. That's a good question and up out of a four I don't know where the legal is a statute that prohibits missed Persian of a felony knowing of a felony. And taking steps to conceal it but there's a different question. It's a look. Let me be clear I would expect any FBI agent has reason information about a crime included two reported meet cute but the boat where you rest that obligation I don't know it exists. And let me ask as a general proposition if you're trying to make. An investigation go away. Is firing. An FBI director a good way to make that happen. By that I mean it doesn't make a lot of sense to me but I'm I'm obviously hopelessly biased given that I was the one fired. I understand it's personal. Now give an eight nature of the FBI I meant what I said no indispensable people in the world including at the FBI. That there's lots of bad things about me not being at the FBI most of them are for me but the work's gonna go on as before. So nothing that's happened that you've testified to here today is impeded the investigation the FBI or director mowers. Commitment to get to the bottom of this from the standpoint of the FBI and the Department of Justice would you agree with that correct especially the appointment director of former director Mueller is. Critical part of that equation. Let me take you back to the Clinton email investigation. I think. You've been cast as a hero. Or a villain. Depending on the whose political dock ox is being gored. At many different times during the course of the Clinton email investigation even even now perhaps. But. You've clearly were troubled by. The conduct of the sitting attorney general Loretta lynch went click came to the Clinton email. Investigation you mentioned the characterization. That you've been asked to accept that this was a matter and not a criminal investigation which he said. It was there was the matter of president Clinton's. Meeting on the tarmac. With the sitting attorney general of the time when his wife was a subject to a criminal investigation and you suggested that perhaps there are other. Matters that you may should be able to share with this later on in eight classified setting. It seems to me that you clearly believe that Loretta lynch the attorney general Havoc. An appearance of a conflict of interest on the Clinton email investigation is that correct. That's fair I didn't believe she could credibly. Decline that investigation. Or at least not without grievous damage to the department justice and to the FBI. And under. The department of justice and FBI norms. Wouldn't it have been appropriate for the attorney general or she had recused herself what she did not do for the deputy attorney general. Two appoint a special counsel that's essentially what's happened now would director more with that have been at an appropriate step. In the Clinton email investigation your opinion certainly a possible step yes sir. And where you Wear that ms. lynch had been requested numerous times to appoint a special counsel when it refused. Front yes from I think congress had been members of congress had repeatedly asked to assert yours truly. Did it on multiple occasions. And that. Heightened your concerns about the appearance of a conflict of interest with the Department of Justice which caused you to make. What you have described as an incredibly painful decision to basically take the matter up off yourself and led to that July. Press conference. Spitzer I consider after the President Clinton former President Clinton. I met on the playing with Steffi attorney general I considered whether I should call for the appointment of a special counsel. And decided that that would be an unfair thing to do because I knew there was no case there we investigated their very thoroughly I know this is a subject of passionate disagreement. But I knew there was no case there. And calling for a part of special counsel would be brutally unfair. Because it would send the message aha there's something here that was my judgment again lots of people of different views of if that's I thought about it. Bullet the special counsel had been appointed they could have made that determination. That there was nothing there. And declined to pursue it right sherbet it would have been many months later a year later. Let me just ask you two. Given the experience of the Clinton email investigation and what happened there. You think it's unreasonable for. Anyone. Any president. Who is been assured on multiple occasions that the he's not the subject of an FBI investigation. Do think it's unreasonable for them to want. The FBI director to publicly announced that so that this cloud. Over his administration would be removed. Yeah I think that's a reasonable point of view the concern would be obviously. Because of that boomerang comes back it's going to be very big deal because there will be a duty to correct always we saw that in the Clinton email investigation that's our cola. It I know you do. Thumb. So let me ask you for finally in the minute we have left there was this conversation back and forth about loyalty and I think we all appreciate fact an FBI director as a unique. Public official in the sense that is that. He's not he's a political appointee and one since but he has a duty of independence to pursue the law. Pursuant to the cop has caught the constitutional laws of the United States. And so when the president ask you about loyalty. You've got in this back and forth about well a pledge you my honesty. And then it looks like from what I've read you agreed upon honest loyalty or something like that is at the characterization yes. Thank you very much fiction.

