Transcript for Sen. Harris questions Jeff Sessions

Attorney general sessions you have several times this afternoon. Prefaced your aunt responses by saying to the best of your recollection. Just on the first page of your three pages of written testimony you wrote nor do I wrote called do not have recollection's. Do not remember it so my question is for any of your testimony today. Did you refresh your memory with any written documents be date your calendar written correspondence emails notes of any sort. I can't do refresh my recollection but so much of this is. In and I. Polls to fail campaign have extraordinary nature. Odd that you removing so fast that. You don't keep notes she made people hiding keep notes of my conversation. With the Russian ambassador it's like didn't just talk lightly of it big in August and I didn't keep notes some most of these things. Million I think writing this committee with the notes that she did maintain. As appropriate I'll supply the committee with documents can you please tell me what you mean when you say appropriate hour and a half to consult with. Lawyers in the department. Two no the proper procedure. Two before disclosing. Documents. Held within the Department of Justice attorney are not able to make that opinion today sir I'm. Sure you prepared for this hearing today and most of the questions that have been presented to you were predictable. So my question to you is did you then review with the lawyers of your department if you as a top lawyer are unaware. What the law is regarding what you can share with us and what you cannot share with us what his privileged and what does not prevalent. We discussed that basic. Parameters of testimony. Frankly have not discussed documentarian. Disclosure. Rules. Lee you make a commitment to this committee that you'll share any written correspondence. Be they your calendars. Records notes emails or anything that has been reduced at any point in time and writing I was of this committee. Where legally. You actually have an obligation to do so. Al commit to reviewing the rule to the department and as. And win that issue is raised to respond appropriately. Did you have any communications with the Russian officials for any reason during the campaign that have not been disclosed. It in public or to this committee. I don't for a college. But I have to tell you. I cannot testify no right. Was sad is we were standing. At the revived convention before the podium where spoke the line on his lesson not only don't have that here and I don't memory of that OK as a month. Your knowledge. Do you have any communications with any Russian businessman or any. Russian nationals. I don't way variety any conversation. With the Russian business men are Russian nationals are you aware meaning a lot of people were at the convention it's conceivable that some erratic pattern of just a few. You let me qualified if he I don't qualify you accuse me a line. So I need to be corrected best act I do want to be I'm not able to be rushed this fast it makes mean are verse. Are you aware of any communications with other trump campaign officials & Associates. That they had with Russian officials or any Russian nationals. I know or call that. And are you aware of at this moment. Are you aware of any communications. With any trump officials are did you have any communications with any officials. About the Russia or Russian interest in the United States before January took money. No I may have had some conversations. And I think I did. With that general strategic concept. The possibility. Whether or not Russia and the United States to get on a more harmonious relationship. And move off the hostility. On the Soviet Union did in fact collapse. It's really I think tragic strategically in that we are not able to get along bit aren't they were our. Exam aren't in as attorney general how did you could typically communicate with then candidate or president electron. Would you repeat that before US Montana's attorney general how did you typically communicate would then candidate. Or president elect. Trump. I didn't actually hit high memoranda. I denied. Make formal presentations. Did you ever communicate with him in right and I don't believe so. And you referred to a long standing DOJ policy. Can you tell us what policy it is you're talking about. Well I think most calving people as the witnesses. You have before you earlier. Those individuals. Declined to comment because we're off about conversations with the president I'm just hours at about politics and following the EU for policy that goes beyond just the attorney general is that policy in writing someone. Thanks so. So did you not consulted before you came before this committee known it would ask you questions about how we. We talked about it that the policy is did I asked that it would be shown to you. The policy is based on the principle. That the president so I'm not asking about the principle I'm asking when lab might able to ask these questions and you rely on that policy did not ask. Your staff to show you the policy that would be the basis fear refusing to answer paranoid and wishes edited and allowed to answer that question. Senators will allow terror to control the hearing. Senators. Let him answer please. We can't thank you we talked about it. And we talked about. The real principled that's at stake is one that. I have some appreciation Faris having spent fifteen years in the Department of Justice twelve as United States attorney. And that principal is that the constitution. Provides the head of the executive branch certain privileges. And that members one of ms. confidentiality. Of communications. And it is improper for agents of the Indian department. In departments in the executive branch. To waive that privilege of loud and clear approval to channel the president I have and that's they situation as Syrian great yes they're note. Did you ask that is yes act out assaulted. So due out Saturday announcing our. A parent and Warner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.