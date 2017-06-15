Transcript for Sen. Jeff Flake on deciding to play in the congressional baseball game

I'm ABC's arena Marshall outside national stadium for the congressional baseball game joining me senator flake from Arizona think I think you're talking about you could. This baseball games. Coming from yesterday's practice very difference. Feeling Hillary's going. Well I'm glad we're playing them this is one of the best known institutions of congress this most bipartisan institution that's gone on for over a hundred years and especially after what happened yesterday. Bottom not its existence is wrong so glad we're here I think we'll have double the crowd that we usually do and you know it just we're praying for Steve and the others were hurt. You're out there yesterday due process the last 24 hours you know it it obviously. So long. Getting to the hospital last night to see. Of those have been injured it's just. This. A little. And he's been in contact with at least sense just nothing but what the doctors. That's what rather bad news for the organisms. Or surgeries. There. Wants him crawled out of the infield getaway from the shooter and just. To stay away. Twenty minutes ago it's going on that's. Despite the world. And so you're wearing seat this Alice you had did you get that you could do well with the rest of retirement. I realized I was born. They're good and on the democratic side. Well. I tell you when we all heard that the Democrats practice. When they heard what had happened Republican practice of the stopped and great. Just that's us at all just really heartwarming. And this is obviously a hard thing for all members of my favorite yesterday Republicans and Democrats say an attack on line is an attack on all. Do you think facilities outside of this game meaning of being a moment to bringing altogether bringing together and areas. They've been hard to find mutual ground on. I think so and I sure hope so I would continue doing this if I didn't think that we can change plus cavaliers. Politics has become more personal and more destructive than I think it shows and trust that people. Politicians. So we've got to change. Got to go from the top and this is a good way to show it but we've got to continue beyond this week that's challenged. Though I'm committed to do so I think my colleagues. And I we heard president or President Obama also reached county tells. Well he you know I travel to Tucson Gabby Giffords was shot. Six years ago. It was like deja Vu yesterday. Hospital waiting and seen and it's just you know he gave a very unifying speech in Tucson. We've never missed a little about he. Wanted to make sure that that Steve and others knew that he was. Kind gesture. Do you think that we will see are coming together with congress I do seen it already you know the question is how long's it last. Enough of us say. We're we're tired of the old politics. Wants Monica back to the old old politics way when it was when we didn't. Describe the worst motives to our opponents even if we disagree with the that's old right. We have seen any of to get anti game we have seen us cellular coming out minority casting blame. On when tighter the other. View of that I think for the most part people there are waiting and I hope we do obviously. We shouldn't judge of this and I. Won't keep you one last question I ask you to mark its policy related tomorrow the president's been scaled back to keep opening your big proponent of that opening of a bill with sixty co sponsors elliptical travel. What is your response to that. Never got 55 co sponsors we have well over sixty and supportive be brought to the floor I think that anything that diminishes the rights of Americans travel to Cuba. That's not good for Americans and it's not good for Cubans either. A good number of the Cuban population about 25% the Cuban workforce is in the private sector they rely on American travel and remittances. And if that is diminished in any way it really does impact on the freedom Cubans. So I hope that we we don't go that direction. We'll see announcements tomorrow. I think judge you married to save time senator plague.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.