Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Highlights

More
The Alabama Republican and nominee for attorney general sits down for his Senate confirmation hearing.
1:06 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Highlights
And nothing but the truth. So help you. Probably the proper thing for me to day would be to recuse myself from any questions involving those kind of investigations. And that and Secretary Clinton. And that were raised during the campaign but I did not harbor the kind of animosities. And rice based discrimination ideas that were. I was accused doubt hot did not I have. No belief in do not support the idea that Muslims as day religious groups should be. Iran denied admission to the United States we're not favor a registry of Muslims. Is grabbing a woman by her genitals without consent is it's actually so. Clearly it would be other occasions when you and your wife disagree. Now senator. I. By a man I'm minority. On occasion we'd yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44692603,"title":"Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Highlights ","duration":"1:06","description":"The Alabama Republican and nominee for attorney general sits down for his Senate confirmation hearing. ","url":"/Politics/video/sen-jeff-sessions-confirmation-highlights-44692603","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.