Transcript for Sen. King questions James Comey

Mr. Cumming a broad question. Was the Russian activity in the 2016. Election one off proposition or is this part of a long term strategy will they be back. Oh it's a long term practice. Of there is it it's stepped up a notch in a significant way in sixteen they'll be back. I think that's very important for the American people understand that this is this is very much a forward looking investigation in terms of how to we understand what they did and how do we prevent it would you agree that that's a big part of our role here. Yes sir and it's not a Republican thing or democratic thing it really is an American thing. They're gonna come for whatever party. They choose to try and have work on behalf of and there and they're not devoted to either in my experience they're just about their own advantage and they will be back that's my observation I don't think prudent as a Republican. Or a Democrat. He's an opportunist. I think that's a fair statement. With regard to the there's several these conversations. In his interview with Lester hold on NBC the president said I had dinner with him he wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on. This is an accurate statement no sir. Did you in any way initiate that dinner. Now he called he called me up. My desk at lunchtime and they asked me. Was I free for dinner that night. He called himself and said can you more for dinner tonight. I suggest sir he symbols six work release at 61. In many sets him by troll family but we'll do that next time over and you come over and this is at a good time it's it's or whatever works for you. Many said about 630. And I assume whatever works you sir and then I hung up and then to call my wife and break a date with are supposed to take her out to dinner that night. And that's one of the all time great excuses for breaking. In retrospect to have route I love spending time I. Like I wish I didn't think. That's one question I'm not gonna follow mr. could. But in that same interview the president said in one case I called him and in one case he called me is that an accurate statement. Now did you ever call a president. No write it I might dollars and hesitating as. I think there was at least one conversation where I was asked to call the White House switchboard. To be connected to him. But I I never initiated a communication with the president. An in his press conference on May eighteenth the president was asked whether he and urged you to shut down the investigation of Michael Flynn the president responded. Quote no no next question is that an accurate statement I don't believe it is. Thank you. With regard to the question of him being under personal personally under investigation. Does that mean that the dossier is not being. Reviewed or investigated or followed up on an anyway. I obviously can't come I can't comment either way I can't talk an open setting about. Investigation as it was when I was that a the FBI and obviously it's its director Muller's Bob Muller's responsibility now so I just I don't know. So clearly your statements to the president back in those these various times when you assured him it wasn't under investigation where as of that moment that corrected zarrella. Correct now on the Flynn investigation is it not true that. Mr. Flynn wants and is a central figure in this entire investigation of the relationship between the trump campaign and the Russians. Can answer that in open setting sir. And certainly mr. Flynn was part of the so called Russian investigation. Can answer that question have to give you the same answer. And we'll be having a closed session shortly so we will follow up on that in terms of his comments to you about thinker and responsive. Mr. rich sound risk you said he he said I hope you will hold back on that. But when you get us when a president the United States in the Oval Office says something like I hope arresting gesture or who would you. Do you take that is as as a directive. Yes. Yes it rings in my ears kind of well no one rid me of this metal some priests if I was just gonna quote that an 1170 December 29 Henry the second set who will rid me of this metal some priest and then the next day he was killed. Thomas of Beckett has exactly the same sad situation you're we're thinking you know along the same lines. Several other. Questions and these are a little bit more details. What do you know about the Russian bank VV. Is nothing that I can talk about in an open setting. Well nobody I know where my next record noting this officer you know it exists. What is the relationship of ambassador. The ambassador. From Russia to the United States to the Russian intelligence. Infrastructure. When he's a diplomat who is the chief of mission at the Russian embassy. Which employs a robust. Coal or two of intelligence officers. And so surely he's waiting of their very very aggressive intelligence operations least some of it in the United States. I don't I don't consider him to be an intelligence. Officer himself he's a diplomat. Did you ever did the FBI ever briefed the trump administration about new. The advise ability of interacting. Directly with them best. Or Kasinga. Well I can say sitting here is there were a variety of defensive briefings given to the incoming administration about the counterintelligence risk. Effective mr. Flynn. Would who would that closing out the Flynn investigation have impeded the overall Russian investigation. No. It. Up. Unlikely except. To the extent is always a possibility if you have a criminal case against someone. And you bring in squeeze him you flip them and give information about something else. But I saw the two whereas. That touching each other but separate. The good with regard to your memos isn't it true that an act in a court case when you're weighing evidence contemporaneous memos and contemporary contemporaneous statements to third parties are considered probative in terms of the the validity of of testimony. Yes.

